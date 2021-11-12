Poland border: West condemns Belarus at UN over stranded migrants

Members of the UN Security Council have condemned Belarus for the growing crisis of migrants stranded at its border with Poland. Western members of the security council wrote a statement that accused Belarus of utilizing migrants to destabilize the European Union’s eastern border. Russia rejected these accusations.

Thousands of people arriving from the Middle East are camped at the Belarusian border with Poland. They are hoping to cross into the EU and are braving freezing temperatures and barbed wire fences. At least seven people have died in the recent weeks from hypothermia. The UN Security Council members also accused Belarus of trying to distract away from its increasing human rights violations by promoting the crisis at the border. The statement was released by France, the UK, the US, Albania, Estonia and the Republic of Ireland. Russia blames Poland and Lithuania for the migrant situation.

