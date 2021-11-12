Global RiskNews Briefs

COP26: Coal compromise as leaders near climate deal

12 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

After two weeks of talks, a draft agreement at the COP26 climate summit has softened commitments to ended coal and other fossil fuels. The language around the use of fossil fuels has been softened, however the inclusion of the section in the agreement would be a landmark moment. A deal must be agreed on in the next few hours as the summit is coming to a close. 

The draft agreement was published early Friday after being discussed overnight. The agreement asks for stricter deadlines for governments to reveal their plans about reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Support for poorer countries fighting climate change was also strengthened in this agreement. The final deal could be negotiated late into Friday, or even longer. Negotiators from countries that rely on fossil fuels may attempt to further amend the text. Climate groups see progress in the graph but say there is still a long way to go.

