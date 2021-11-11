American journalist Danny Fenster could face life in prison in Myanmar

An American journalist named Danny Fenster could face life in prison in Myanmar after being charged with criminal offenses that carry a hefty maximum sentence. Fenster is a 37-year-old from Michigan and has been detained in Myanmar for over five months. Fenster has been denied bail and is currently being held in Insein Prison, located in the country’s biggest city of Yangon. Fenster was arrested on May 24 and is being charged with sedition and terrorism-related offenses, among others. One of the charges mandates 20 years in prison for attempting to bring hatred, contempt, or disaffection towards the government and military.

The other new charges are under Myanmar’s Counter Terrorism Law, which makes it a crime to have contact with groups officially designated as terrorist groups. Under this change, Fenster could face a minimum of 10 years in jail and a maximum of life in prison, according to his lawyer. It is unclear why the charges were brought against Fenster, who is the former managing editor of Frontier Myanmar. Fenster was arrested at Yangon International Airport when attempting to leave the country to visit family in the US.

