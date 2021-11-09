U.S. Tests Israel’s Iron Dome in Guam as Defense Against Chinese Cruise Missiles

Israel has used advanced technology called the Iron Dome missile defense system to intercept thousands of Palestinian rockets and mortars. The dome defense system is now being tested by the US in Guam, aiming to increase defenses against Chinese ballistic missiles. The dome can only protect against limited types of missiles. Guam is a US territory in the Pacific on which 190,000 American civilians and servicemen reside. The US Air Force, Navy, and Marines bases are roughly 1,800 miles from China, making them the closest bases to China on American soil. Last August, Beijing tested a missile equipped with a hypersonic warhead that could use a less predictable flight path. The technology was engineered to evade defenses after descending from space, including those in Guam.

China is also developing its fleet of bombers to include new technologies such as the ability to launch sea-skimming cruise missiles that could reach Guam. Therefore, the US has begun to test the Iron Dome in Guam in the event of a Chinese attack. The dome was developed in cooperation with Raytheon Technologies by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The dome is designed to destroy short-range rockets and artillery up to 40 miles away.

