Nicaragua’s President Danial Ortega has held an overwhelming lead on his way to winning a fourth consecutive term in office. The election has been highly controversial, with both the US and the opposition party claiming it was fraudulent. With 65% of the vote counted, Mr. Ortega has won 75% of the vote, according to the country’s electoral authority this morning. Mr. Ortega ran with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. Mr. Ortego allegedly imprisoned seven potential candidates for president and 32 other leading businessmen, journalists, political foes, student leaders, and other individuals that threatened to speak against him or form opposition parties.

Hours before the partial results were announced, US President Joe Biden gave a statement rejecting the election as a pantomime, saying that the process was not free, fair, or democratic. Mr. Biden stated that the US, in coordination with allies, would use diplomatic and economic tools at their disposal to support Nicaragua and hold the Ortega administration accountable. Mr. Biden also called for the liberation of the political prisoners.

Read More: Nicaragua’s President Ortega on Track for Controversial Fourth Term