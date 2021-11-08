Global RiskNews Briefs

Nicaragua’s President Ortega on Track for Controversial Fourth Term

08 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Nicaragua’s President Danial Ortega has held an overwhelming lead on his way to winning a fourth consecutive term in office. The election has been highly controversial, with both the US and the opposition party claiming it was fraudulent. With 65% of the vote counted, Mr. Ortega has won 75% of the vote, according to the country’s electoral authority this morning. Mr. Ortega ran with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo. Mr. Ortego allegedly imprisoned seven potential candidates for president and 32 other leading businessmen, journalists, political foes, student leaders, and other individuals that threatened to speak against him or form opposition parties.

Hours before the partial results were announced, US President Joe Biden gave a statement rejecting the election as a pantomime, saying that the process was not free, fair, or democratic. Mr. Biden stated that the US, in coordination with allies, would use diplomatic and economic tools at their disposal to support Nicaragua and hold the Ortega administration accountable. Mr. Biden also called for the liberation of the political prisoners.

Read More: Nicaragua’s President Ortega on Track for Controversial Fourth Term

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Somalia leaders strike deal on long-delayed election process

October 22, 2021

U.S. Afghan Envoy Stepping Down After Failure of Talks

October 19, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2