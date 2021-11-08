CyberNews Briefs

Cybersecurity firms provide threat intel for Clop ransomware group arrests

08 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

In June, six subjects were arrested by Ukrainian police forces during 20 different raids across Kyiv that consisted of seizing computers, technology, cars, and roughly $185,000 in cash. The Ukrainian police worked with law enforcement in South Korea on the raid, which is known as Operation Cyclone. Interpol allegedly managed the operation via its Cyber Fusion Centre in Singapore. Interpol is an inter-governmental organization that facilitates coordinated activities across police agencies in different countries.

Trend Micro, Kaspersky, CDI, Palo Alto Networks, Group-IB, Fortinet, and other companies contributed their thereat intelligence to the operation. South Korean firms also contributed to Dark Web activity analysis, another factor adding to the operations’ success. South Korea sought to investigate the arrests due to Clop’s ransomware attack against South Korean company E-Land. Clop is one of many ransomware gangs that operate leak sites on the Dark Web, claiming responsibility for ransomware attacks against well-known organizations and companies. The six suspects face charges of money laundering in addition to their cybercrime.

Read More: Cybersecurity firms provide threat intel for Clop ransomware group arrests

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Feds Offer $10 Million Bounty for DarkSide Info

November 8, 2021

Cloudflare report highlights devastating DDoS attacks on VoIP services and several ‘record-setting HTTP attacks’

November 8, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2