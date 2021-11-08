In June, six subjects were arrested by Ukrainian police forces during 20 different raids across Kyiv that consisted of seizing computers, technology, cars, and roughly $185,000 in cash. The Ukrainian police worked with law enforcement in South Korea on the raid, which is known as Operation Cyclone. Interpol allegedly managed the operation via its Cyber Fusion Centre in Singapore. Interpol is an inter-governmental organization that facilitates coordinated activities across police agencies in different countries.

Trend Micro, Kaspersky, CDI, Palo Alto Networks, Group-IB, Fortinet, and other companies contributed their thereat intelligence to the operation. South Korean firms also contributed to Dark Web activity analysis, another factor adding to the operations’ success. South Korea sought to investigate the arrests due to Clop’s ransomware attack against South Korean company E-Land. Clop is one of many ransomware gangs that operate leak sites on the Dark Web, claiming responsibility for ransomware attacks against well-known organizations and companies. The six suspects face charges of money laundering in addition to their cybercrime.

Read More: Cybersecurity firms provide threat intel for Clop ransomware group arrests