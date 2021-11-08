Cloudflare report highlights devastating DDoS attacks on VoIP services and several ‘record-setting HTTP attacks’

This week, Cloudflare released its Q3 DDoS Attack Trends report. The company found that Q3 witnessed a record-setting number of devastating attacks on VoIP services. Researchers stated that the quarter also included several HTTP DDoS attacks, terabit-strong network-layer attacks, and one of the largest botnets ever deployed. The VoIP attack on bandwidth .com allegedly sent dozens of companies rushing to deal with outages, according to Cloudflare. The US was at the top of the list for the second quarter in a row of countries with the most organizations targeted. Cloudflare also noted that companies in the UK and Canada also saw a surge in attacks this quarter.

The report states that computer software, gaming, gambling, IT, and Internet companies saw an average increase in attacks of 573% when compared to last quarter. Additionally, DDoS attacks across the world increased by 44%, and the Middle East and Africa saw the biggest increase in attacks at 80%. Morocco was the country with the highest DDoS activity in the third quarter globally, according to Cloudflare. Cloudflare also observed increases in attacks targeting SIP infrastructure and DTLS amplification attacks.

