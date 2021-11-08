Global RiskNews Briefs

Afghans facing ‘hell on earth’ as winter looms

08 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Afghanistan is facing hardship as temperatures continue to drop and thousands are left without sufficient food or homes. Several areas are still suffering from drought, which adds to the growing sense of catastrophe. According to the World Food Programme, which is providing Afghan families and individuals with food and resources, several hundred men gathered to receive flour from a distribution point 50 miles west of Kabul in Maidan Wardak. Taliban soldiers assisted the WFP in its efforts, however, men who were told they were not eligible for a handout were angry and upset, says the WFP.

The WFP has had to raise its supplies to Afghanistan to assist more than 22 million people. Executive director of the WFP, David Beasley, visited Kabul on Sunday and described the situation as both alarming and one of the worst humanitarian crises on Earth. The WFP states that 95% of Afghan residents do not have sufficient food and a significant amount nearing the point of starvation. Many Western countries have cut off aid to Afghanistan, stating that they do not want to aid a regime that is sexist and favors reintroducing sharia punishments.

