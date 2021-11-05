Global RiskNews BriefsTechnology

US offers $10m bounty for Colonial Pipeline hackers

05 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

A bounty of up to $10 million is being offered by the United States government for information about the hacking group, DarkSide. DarkSide committed a ransomware attack on a 5,500-mile-long fuel pipeline on the east coast of the United States in May. The pipeline attacked carries 45% of all fuel used on the east coast. The bounty is offered for any information that could lead to the identification or location of leaders with DarkSide. This is the largest bounty ever offered for a specific cyber criminal’s arrest. 

A $5 million reward is being offered in addition for any information about people conspiring to participate with DarkSide in ransomware attacks. The Colonial Pipeline company shut down its operations after the ransomware attack and caused fuel shortages up and down the east coast of the United States. DarkSide has received $90 million or more in payments from 47 victims according to crypto-currency analysis company Elliptic. US authorities said the majority of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline, 63.7 Bitcoin, has been recovered.

Read more: US offers $10m bounty for Colonial Pipeline hackers

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

BlackMatter & Haron, Evil Ransomware Newborns or Rebirths

July 29, 2021

Guess announces breach of employee SSNs and financial data after DarkSide ransomware attack

July 13, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2