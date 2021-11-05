US offers $10m bounty for Colonial Pipeline hackers

A bounty of up to $10 million is being offered by the United States government for information about the hacking group, DarkSide. DarkSide committed a ransomware attack on a 5,500-mile-long fuel pipeline on the east coast of the United States in May. The pipeline attacked carries 45% of all fuel used on the east coast. The bounty is offered for any information that could lead to the identification or location of leaders with DarkSide. This is the largest bounty ever offered for a specific cyber criminal’s arrest.

A $5 million reward is being offered in addition for any information about people conspiring to participate with DarkSide in ransomware attacks. The Colonial Pipeline company shut down its operations after the ransomware attack and caused fuel shortages up and down the east coast of the United States. DarkSide has received $90 million or more in payments from 47 victims according to crypto-currency analysis company Elliptic. US authorities said the majority of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline, 63.7 Bitcoin, has been recovered.

