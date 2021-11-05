Ethiopia crisis deepens as nine groups form anti-government alliance

On Friday, nine opposition groups in Ethiopia said they will form a new anti-government alliance. A broad collaboration between armed groups and political actors said they would create this alliance in response to the growing crisis and against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The bloc is going by the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces and they seek a peaceful transition of power from Abiy Ahmed.

The alliance includes the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, also known as the Tigray Defense Forces and have been fighting Ethiopia’s military since November of last year. The fighting in the Tigray region has left thousands dead and displaced over two million people. The alliance of rebel forces are marching on the capital and Ethiopian authorities have announced a six month state of emergency. The are concerns the conflict will grow to an all-out war.

