Critical Linux Kernel Bug Allows Remote Takeover

A new critical Linux bug that allows remote takeover has been discovered by security researchers. The bug, tracked as CVE-2021-43267, exists in a TIPC message that allows Linux nodes to send cryptographic keys back and forth between devices. The vulnerability is known as a critical heap-overflow security bug in the Transparent Inter-Process Communication module of the Linux kernel. If exploited by an attacker, it could lead to remote code execution which can pave the way to full system compromise.