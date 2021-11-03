Report says war crimes may have been committed in Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis

A joint investigation by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the UN Human Rights Office concluded that both sides of Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have violated international human rights, some of which may amount to crimes against humanity. The organizations stated that there could also be evidence of war crimes. The investigation found evidence of extra-judicial executions, torture, rape, and attacks against displaced people. The conflict, which began on November 4, 2020, started when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy ordered an offensive against rebellious regional forces in the northern Tigray region.

Government forces initially routed the rebels, however, the Tigray fighters began to make significant territorial gains shortly into the conflict. According to recent reports, they are now approaching the capital city of Addis Ababa. On Tuesday, the Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency and urged residents of the capital to arm themselves for protection. Over the course of the war, a humanitarian crisis has occurred, thousands have been killed, millions displaced, and hundreds of thousands face famine conditions. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet stated that the conflict had been marked by extreme brutality and called for a ceasefire.