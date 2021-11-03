Clearview AI slammed for breaching Australians’ privacy on numerous fronts

Australia’s Information Commissioner (OAIC) determined that Clearview AI breached Australia’s privacy laws on numerous fronts. The Information Commissioner launched a bilateral investigation into the company’s practices and discovered that Clearview’s facial recognition tool collected Australians’ sensitive information without obtaining consent and through unfair means. The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) also participated in the investigation, finding that the tool scraped sensitive biometric information from the web indiscriminately.

The organizations found that Clearview has obtained data on at least 3 billion people. The OAIC also found that some Australian police agency users were able to search for and identity images of themselves as well as images of individuals unknown to them who are classified as persons of interest. By analyzing their findings, the OAIC determined that Clearview AI breached Australia’s privacy law by collecting sensitive information pertaining to Australian citizens without consent.

