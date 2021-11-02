Toronto subways hit by ransomware as US lawmakers slam ‘burdensome’ cybersecurity rules

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has been hit by a ransomware attack that forced conductors to use radio to communicate, took the organization’s email system offline, and made schedule information unavailable to passengers. The TTC confirmed the ransomware attack after its IT staff detected unusual network activity. TTC runs all of Toronto’s public transportation. The organization stated that hackers broadened their strike on network servers last Friday, causing more services to be impacted. This includes TTC’s Vision system, which allows operators to communicate with Transit Control.

Other services that were made unavailable included platform screens and other pertinent travel information. Toronto Transit Commission has not released information regarding which ransomware group is suspected to be behind the harmful attack. TTC is currently working with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to ensure that its systems are secure. Over the past few years, several major cities including San Francisco, Ann Arbor, Fort Worth, and Philadelphia have all seen attacks on their transportation systems. Back in April, New York City’s MTA was the victim of a cyberattack.

