Suspect arrested in Tokyo train Halloween knife attack that injured at least 17 people

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Tokyo on charges of attempted murder after a knife attack on a train left at least 17 injured. The attack took place on Halloween, as many people were traveling to the city center to celebrate the holiday. Witnesses reported that the individual was wearing a costume of the Joker from the Batman franchise. At least one passenger remains in critical condition. Cell phone footage showed chaotic scenes from inside the train as the attack unfolded.

According to Japan’s public broadcaster, the suspect was arrested after the attack and for starting a fire on a moving train. The train was en route to the busy Shinjuku Station in central Tokyo after departing from Koruyo Station in the western suburbs. The suspect allegedly used cigarette lighter fluid to start a fire inside the train. The man told investigators that his goal was to kill at least two people and that he wished to receive the death penalty.