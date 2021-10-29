Schreiber Foods back to normal after ransomware attack shuts down milk plants

Schreiber Foods has restored its plants and distribution centers after a harmful ransomware attack that halted production at some locations. The food production giant became the latest critical industry company to be hit with ransomware over the past several months as cybercriminals continue to attack a variety of key industries. Schreiber Foods produces yogurt, cheese, and cream cheese. The cyberattack impacted their systems beginning on Friday and lasting through the weekend. The attack impacted all of the company’s locations.

Schreiber Foods stated that it immediately took action to resolve the matter after detecting unauthorized access and that it was able to minimize the impact of the cyberattack. Schreiber was allegedly requested $2.5 million from the cyberattackers. Some employees in Wisconsin stated that they were unable to even access the building for the duration of the cyberattack. The entire milk supply chain was disrupted by the cyberattack as Schreiber uses digital systems and computers to manage milk processing.

