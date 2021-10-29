Global RiskNews Briefs

Myanmar: Suu Kyi aide jailed for 20 years for treason — local reports

29 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Myanmar politician U Win Htein was sentenced to 20 years in jail for sedition according to his lawyer. The 79-year-old politician is a senior member of the national leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party. He was arrested following the February coup in Myanmar. He is the first high-ranking member of the NLD to be sentenced after a trial. The politician has spent long amounts of time in and out of detention for campaigning against the military’s previous rule from 1962-2011. 

Suu Kyi is also on trial and has been on trial for the past four months. The previous leader testified for the first time in a junta court on Tuesday. The military in Myanmar has been in power since February 1 and has cracked down on nationwide protests in ways that have killed at least 1,100 people. 

Read more: Myanmar: Suu Kyi aide jailed for 20 years for treason — local reports

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi testifies in court but a gag order prevents her defense from being made public

October 27, 2021

Sudan Military Coup Draws Thousands to the Streets in Protest

October 25, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2