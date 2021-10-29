Myanmar: Suu Kyi aide jailed for 20 years for treason — local reports

Myanmar politician U Win Htein was sentenced to 20 years in jail for sedition according to his lawyer. The 79-year-old politician is a senior member of the national leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party. He was arrested following the February coup in Myanmar. He is the first high-ranking member of the NLD to be sentenced after a trial. The politician has spent long amounts of time in and out of detention for campaigning against the military’s previous rule from 1962-2011.

Suu Kyi is also on trial and has been on trial for the past four months. The previous leader testified for the first time in a junta court on Tuesday. The military in Myanmar has been in power since February 1 and has cracked down on nationwide protests in ways that have killed at least 1,100 people.

