Laos police seize record drugs haul in Golden Triangle

Two security forces in Thailand have confirmed that Laos police have seized a record haul of illicit drugs in the Golden Triangle region. The United Nations has said this was Asia’s largest single drug bust ever. 1.5 tons of crystal methamphetamine and over 55million methamphetamine tablets were collected by Laos police on Wednesday after they stopped a truck carrying beer crates in northern Bokeo.

This bust followed two separate busts earlier in the week in the same area. The earlier busts resulted in a total confiscation of 16 million amphetamine tablets.The Golden Triangle is an area of northeast Myanmar that intersects with parts of Laos and Thailand has a history of being a major drug-producing area. Amphetamine-type stimulants, particularly methamphetamine, have been produced here. Asian crime syndicates distribute the stimulants as far as Japan and New Zealand. The increase in drug seizures in Laos is due to a shifting of smuggling routes due to the unrest in the border areas of Myanmar after the coup in February.

