US begins legal appeal to get Julian Assange extradited

The US government has started a legal appeal that aims to get the founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, extradited to the US. In January, a UK court ruled that Mr. Assange could not be extradited to the US due to concerns over his mental health. However, lawyers for the US have claimed that the High Court judge who blocked his extradition was misled by his psychiatrist. Mr. Assange is wanted for accessing and publishing thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011. Mr. Assange has claimed that the US’s case against him is politically motivated, while the US states that he broke the law and endangered thousands of lives.

The US stated that Assange could serve a prison sentence either in the US or back home in Australia. The conclusion reached in January had been wrong on legal and evidential grounds, according to the US and James Lewis QC. Mr. Lewis stated that the US had not been given an opportunity to address the judge’s concerns in the January hearing. Mr. Assange is wanted in the US on allegations of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information.