Terror Groups in Afghanistan Could Be Ready to Attack West in 6 Months, U.S. Says

According to a top Pentagon Official named Colin Kahl, the Islamic State in Afghanistan could be ready to launch attacks on the West and its allies as soon as within six months. Al-Qaeda could have the capability to do so in two years, according to Kahl. Kahl serves as the undersecretary of defense for policy and recently gave a testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee detailing his findings on the strength of terror groups in Afghanistan. Kahl’s statements refute an earlier Biden administration view that al-Qaeda had been diminished in Afghanistan.

Mr. Kahl also stated that it is likely the groups have an intention to conduct attacks against the West and its allies. According to current assessments by the US intelligence community, the two prominent terror groups could boast the capability to launch sophisticated and successful attacks again in six months to a year. Kahl gave the remarks alongside Army. Lt. Gen. James Mingus, director of operations of the Joint Staff. According to UN estimates, there are currently an estimated 70,000 and 2,000 Taliban and Islamic State fighters respectively.

