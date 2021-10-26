Ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, Saudi Arabia has said they plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the country will use its circular carbon economy approach with the country’s development plans to reach its goal. The world’s biggest oil company, state-run Aramco, pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Crown Prince stated the country will plant over 450 million trees in reforestation initiatives and will increase protected areas in the kingdom to over 20%. Riyadh will be transformed into one of the world’s most sustainable cities according to the crown prince. The Saudi Green Initiative forum is on Saturday to bring together NGOs, ministers, and companies ahead of the COP26 talks beginning October 31.

Read more: Leading oil exporter Saudi Arabia aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, Crown Prince MBS says