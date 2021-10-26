AWS wins deal to store UK spy agencies’ work, brings AI to the table

GCHQ, an intelligence agency, has signed a deal with Amazon Web Services to host classified material and incorporate more artificial intelligence technology into espionage practices. The procurement of cloud infrastructure from AWS was signed off by GCHQ and will be used by sister spy services such as MI5 and MI6, as well as the Ministry of Defence during joint operations. The deal was signed earlier this year, however, it was just made public.

GCHQ stated that it expects AI to be at the heart of the transformation. The agency wants to be transparent about the use of the technology in its practices. This could include activities such as identifying troll farms advertising fake news and trafficking networks. AWS boasts a range of artificial intelligence-powered tools, including the Rekognition image analysis platform, speech to text and vice versa transition, and more.

