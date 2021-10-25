CyberNews Briefs

Tesco App and Website Back Online After Cyber Incident

25 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Tesco’s systems are reportedly back online following a cyberattack that forced it to temporarily disable its groceries app and website. The disruption lasted a week and prompted criticism from dissatisfied customers across the UK. Some customers stated that the week-long outage caused significant problems as they were self-isolating at home. Tesco’s app went down on Saturday local time, but was back up and running at midnight Sunday.

A spokesperson for Tesco blamed the cybersecurity incident on a third party, however, the company claimed that customer data was not impacted or accessed. Tesco released a statement during the outage confirming that it was working hard to fully restore all services. The cyberattack against Tesco might have caused the UK-based grocer a large sum of money as digital sales comprise an increasingly large share of revenue due to work-from-home initiatives and Covid-19.

Read More: Tesco App and Website Back Online After Cyber Incident

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

NATO releases first-ever strategy for Artificial Intelligence

October 25, 2021

Sudan Military Coup Draws Thousands to the Streets in Protest

October 25, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2