Somalia leaders strike deal on long-delayed election process

A deal to speed up the process for elections in Somalia has been agreed upon by the president and prime minister. A dispute between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble halted the election that was supposed to occur earlier this month. The dispute was over who would head the National Intelligence Service Agency after both leaders appointed a different candidate to assume the position.

The agreement between the two leaders allows the federal member states to start the election of the lower house of parliament over the next few weeks. The president’s candidate for the leader of the National Intelligence Service Agency will take up the role in an acting capacity while the prime minister’s candidate will serve as a state minister. Somalia has limited central rrule and has never conducted free elections.

