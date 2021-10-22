Illinois candy giant hit with ransomware weeks before Halloween

25 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Ferrara Candy, which includes popular candies Nerds, Laffy Taffy, SweetTarts, Nips, Runts, and Gobstoppers, has announced that it was hit by a ransomware attack just weeks before its busiest season of the year. Halloween is a major holiday for Ferrara Candy as customers stock up on treats to pass out. The Illinois-based company stated that the attack encrypted some of their systems. The company worked to immediately respond to unauthorized system access, secure databases, and launch an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the attack.

Ferrara Candy stated that it had already resumed production in some manufacturing facilities and is still shipping from all distribution centers across the US. The company is also back to working on processing orders in its queue. Ferrara stated that it would ensure that its products were on the shelves across the country ahead of the holiday. The company did not confirm whether it paid ransomware or what ransomware group was responsible for the attack. This was likely a calculated move on the behalf of the attackers, as the upcoming event and urgency of the situation made it more likely that Ferrara would pay ransom demands.

