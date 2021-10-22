CyberNews Briefs

Government Agents Compromise REvil Backups to Force Group Offline

22 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

US authorities have allegedly forced the REvil ransomware group online in the latest offensive against ransomware. However, experts have warned that the move could lead to repercussions for former breach victims. Former officials and cybersecurity experts confirmed that an international law enforcement operation was responsible for taking down REvil’s data leak site titled “Happy Blog” a few days ago. The operation also managed to compromise and access some of the group’s backup so that if it restarted shortages, law enforcement officials already had access to the pages.

Official sources have declined to comment on the situation. The White House has been putting pressure on ransomware actors after a series of damaging attacks such as that on the Colonial Pipeline in May, which was conducted by the REvil-linked DarkSide group. REvil and its affiliates were also responsible for the massive supply chain attack on Kaseya that affected hundreds of other organizations. In April, the DoJ Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force were created with the intent to treat cyberattack offenses as the US would terrorist attacks.

Read More: Government Agents Compromise REvil Backups to Force Group Offline

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

VPN Exposes Data for 1M Users, Leading to Researcher Questioning

October 22, 2021

Illinois candy giant hit with ransomware weeks before Halloween

October 22, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2