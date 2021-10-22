EU leaders lambast Poland over its challenge to union

The European Union lawmakers are pressuring the European Union to withhold funds to Poland due to the ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal that claims Poland’s laws and constitution have precedence over some of the European Union laws. The European Parliament condemned this ruling on Thursday. The ruling threatens to undermine the union’s legal system and created concerns that Poland would leave the bloc.

Lawyers for the European Parliament were asked to create a lawsuit against the European Commission for its failure to punish member states that violate the rule of law. The Commission had approved a punishment mechanism last year that allows EU budget funds to be withheld from countries that breach the rule of law. Lawmakers from the parliament may implement these measure against Poland. The ruling in Poland proposed a fundamental challenge to the bloc, but also risked depriving Poland of resources from the EU.

