Ex-German soldiers arrested over alleged terror plot in Yemen’s war

Germany has confirmed that two former German soldiers have been arrested on suspicion of trying to form a terrorist mercenary to fight in Yemen’s civil war. The two individuals, Arend-Adolf G and Achim A face terrorism charges. Police forces in Germany conducted raids in the southern region of the country on Wednesday, leading to the arrests. The two men allegedly planned to recruit up to 150 fighters to create a private army made up of former police officers and soldiers. Achim A and Arend-Adolf G reportedly planned to offer their services to the Saudi Arabian government for illegal missions in Yemen.

Yemen has suffered from a civil war between the Saudi-backed government and the armed Houthi movement since 2014. Saudi Arabic entered the war in 2015 after Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, took control of the capital city of Sanaa. Although the men were unsuccessful, federal prosecutors outlined extensive and serious allegations against the two former soldiers.