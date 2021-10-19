Global RiskNews Briefs

Sudan protesters call for military coup as political crisis deepens

19 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

On Saturday, thousands of protestors gathered in Khartoum, Sudan, to protest the current political crisis. The country is currently suffering from the biggest display of political instability in its two-year transition. The demonstrators called for the military to seize power. Since the topping of President Omar al-Bashir’s administration in 2019, military and civilian groups have been sharing power. After a failed coup in September linked to forces loyal to Bashir, military leaders have been demanding reforms to the coalition and the replacement of the cabinet. Civilian leaders have accused military forces of aiming for a power grab, however, the protests last weekend were a display of support for the military.

The protestors called for General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the armed forces and the Sovereign Council, to initiate a coup and oust the current government. Protestors were able to reach the gates of the presidential palace in Khartoum, which is typically barricaded. According to local reports, there was little police presence at the protests. Pro-military and pro-civilian protestors clashed during the event.

