Myanmar to release 5,600 prisoners held for anti-junta protests

According to local media reports, Myanmar’s junta released hundreds of political prisoners on Tuesday. The prisoners were being held on charges related to protests and similar activity, serving time at the Insein prison in Yangon. The junta announced its plans to release the individuals arrested for protesting against the military after a coup in February. According to reports, 5,600 people have been released from the detention center. The released prisoners were required to sign a document that states they will not commit any acts of violence against the country.

Since the coup, Myanmar’s security forces have arrested more than 9,000 people. The non-profit group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners estimates that 7,355 remain in detention. The country has experienced chaos and instability since the coup as daily protests occur for months on end and insurgencies flare on the border regions.