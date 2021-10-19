China denies testing nuclear-capable hypersonic missile

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reported that a routine test of missiles had been carried out in July to verify different types of reusable spacecraft technology. China has since denied reports that it tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile earlier this year, stating that it was instead a routine spacecraft check. Hypersonic missiles are faster and more agile than their counterparts and are more difficult to intercept. The reports come as concerns surrounding China’s nuclear capabilities continue to grow. Mr. Zhao noted in the same briefing that many other countries had conducted similar tests in the past. On Saturday, the Financial Times released a report regarding the testing that has since been denied by China.

The report stated that China had launched a hypersonic missile over the summer that flew through low-orbit space before returning and narrowly missing its target. The report mentioned five unnamed sources and claimed that the progress on hypersonic weapons was more advanced than US intelligence officials realized. Relations between the US and China remain tense as Beijing accuses Washington and the Biden administration of being hostile.