Three South African ministers freed after standoff with veterans

15 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

Three government ministers held hostage by veterans for compensation for their ole in the fight against apartheid were released by South African special forces. The incident occurred Thursday night in a hotel in the capital of Pretoria after a meeting between veterans and top government officials. The Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele said as they were leaving the meeting, the veterans closed the doors and held them hostage. 

56 people were arrested and no shots were fired during the incident. It i snot clear how long the standoff lasted. The veterans are likely to face charges of kidnapping. The veterans were demanding to meet President Ramaphosa to discuss their demands for a $270,000 cash payout and other financial aid to help veterans start businesses.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

