University of Sunderland Hit by Suspected Cyber-Attack

The University of Sunderland in the UK has suffered from a suspected cyberattack that has resulted in extensive IT issues. The university confirmed the incident on Twitter, saying that its telephone lines, website, and IT systems are down. All online classes were canceled, and staff members were unable to access their emails. As of yesterday, the university’s website remains down. The University stated that it is working alongside the police to try to resolve the problem and that in-person instruction will be continued as much as possible.

The University of Sunderland stated that prospective students should refrain from direct messaging any inquiries and that they were working to resolve the issue. The suspected cyber attack follows an increase in attacks targeting schools, universities, and colleges during the Covid-19 pandemic as the schools rely heavily on online services. The surge includes attacks on two other Universities in England last year, Newcastle and Northumbria.

