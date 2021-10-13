US calls on Russia to do more to crack down on ransomware groups ahead of White House meeting with allies

The US has reportedly called on Russia to crack down on ransomware groups operating from within the country. According to the White House, Moscow has taken some steps to do so after a message from President Joe Biden urged the country to tackle the groups over the summer. However, a senior administration official stated that the US is seeking follow-up actions on behalf of Russia ahead of a 30 country virtual meeting on ransomware that is set to begin on Wednesday. The US government has allegedly shared information with Russia pertaining to criminal ransomware activity being conducting within the country to urge President Vladimir Putin to take action against the perpetrators.

The White House reported some action by the Russian government, however, they did not clarify what those actions were or what further steps they wish Russia to take. A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Washington did not comment on the announcement. After a string of ransomware attacks cost US companies millions of dollars over the summer, President Joe Biden reportedly issued the statement to Russia. One of the incidents impacted the Colonial Pipeline and forced it to shut down for days in May. The Pipeline, which provides 45% of the fuel for the East Coast, was heavily affected by the incident.