Hospital Hacker Steals Patients’ Data

In New Mexico, an unknown cyberattacker has deleted data of patients at the San Juan Regional Medical center. According to reports, the hospital’s IT network was breached by an unauthorized individual in September of last year. The attack was reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights on June 4, when administrators noticed the instruction. The incident impacted roughly 68,792 individuals and exposed information including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, passport numbers, health insurance information, medical diagnoses, and driver’s license numbers.

The hospital released a statement on October 7, confirming the attack and announcing that it had launched an investigation after identifying the breach. The hospital claimed to have taken immediate action once they discovered the security incident, undertaking a manual review of the files that had been deleted or removed in the attack. In July, the hospital discovered that the files contained sensitive patient information. The hospital is notifying individuals whose data was affected by the data breach.

