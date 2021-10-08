‘You are playing with fire’: EU faces crisis after Polish court ruling

A Polish court challenged the supremacy of European Union law and caused a crisis on Friday. The crisis raised the possibility of Poland leaving the bloc and caused discomfort for politicians across Europe as the legal pillar of the EU could be undermined by the court. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said she was concerned by the ruling made Thursday and that the executives she leads would attempt to ensure the primacy of EU law.

Poland’s prime minister welcomed the ruling and stated that each member state of the bloc must be treated equally and respectfully. Warsaw and Brussels have been at odds over democratic standards and independence of the judiciary, and the ruling may cause more issues between them. The case was taken on after Poland’s Prime Minister inquired whether the EU could stop Poland from reorganizing its judiciary. Luxembourg’s minister for foreing affairs emphasized that the primacy of European law is essential for the functioning of the continent and the bloc. French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said the ruling could lead to economic sanctions against Warsaw as it could be seen as an attack on the EU. Poland’s government says it has no plans to leave the EU.

