Afghanistan blast kills worshippers in Kunduz mosque

In northern Afghanistan, an explosion occurred in a mosque during Friday prayers today, October 8. The cause and number of casualties are not immediately clear at the mosque in Kunduz province, but AP reports a Taliban police official estimated at least 100 people were killed or wounded. Hospital sources told news agencies that at least 50 people have been killed.

The blast was at a mosque in the Khanabad district where members of the Shiite religious minority worship. The windows of the mosque were blown out and people ran into the street following the blast. This is the second attack in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s leadership seized control of the country. No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

