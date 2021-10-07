Transdev denies data stolen by ransomware group, connects leak to September attack on client

Transdev, a French transportation giant, has denied recent speculations of a cyberattack after the LockBit ransomware group claimed to have 200GB of data pertaining to the company. LockBit has threatened to leak the data on October 10. Transdev addressed the claims, however, they maintain that the data may have been accessed via a cyberattack against one of the company’s clients in September. Therefore, the company does not seem to believe that the data poses a threat to its wellbeing or customers. Transdev is one of the largest transportation organizations and calls itself the number one private provider of multiple modes of transport in North America.

Transdev has been conducting an investigation into the situation with the assistance of third-party specialists. According to the company, there is no indication that Transdev Corporate data was accessed or exfiltrated. The company currently operates in 18 different countries, managing 200 million passenger trips annually. Transdev currently boasts roughly 15,000 employees and $1 billion in annual revenue.

