Afghan Female Musicians Evacuated to Qatar After Prior U.S.-Led Effort Fell Short

Members of an internationally renowned orchestra of Afghan women and girls have been evacuated from Afghanistan after negotiations took place between the Qatari government and Taliban leaders in Kabul. The musicians were finally evacuated a month after the US-led attempt to rescue the women and girls in the last days of the war. The attempt failed at a Taliban checkpoint just 100 yards from the gate of Kabul’s international airport.

The ensemble is called Zohra and was a part of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music. The Qatari ministry of foreign affairs was able to negotiate with the Taliban authorities to win clearance for the musicians’ departure, however, the government has not commented on the terms of the agreement. Portugal has agreed to take the group in, according to reports.

