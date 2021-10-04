CyberNews Briefs

Biden administration to convene 30 countries to crack down on ransomware threat

04 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

The White House will assemble a 30-country meeting this month to try to ramp up global efforts to address the threat of ransomware to economic and national security. Ransomware, increasingly cited as a top global cyber threat, has had a major impact in the United States over the past year, including the Colonial Pipeline attack which disrupted gas distribution on the East Coast.

