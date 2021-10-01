Global RiskNews Briefs

Taliban Evict Hazara Shiite Muslims From Villages, Rewarding Loyalists

01 Oct 2021 OODA Analyst

The Taliban have allegedly displaced hundreds of families belonging to the Shiite Hazara community in central Afghanistan. The move has reinforced fears of renewed persecution against the minority group, which has suffered under Taliban rule in the past. The evictions occurred in the Gizab district of the Uruzgan province after warnings from the Taliban earlier this month that stated residents of the Kindir and Tagabdar villages had just over a week to leave their homes.

Last week a similar warning was distributed to other villages. Residents state that the Taliban has seized livestock and crops during the eviction. The Taliban has denied illegally evicting the Hazara villagers, stating that ownership of the land in which the families lived was legally disputed, however, this claim has been rejected by locals. One man stated that his family had been living there for generations and had faced a similar situation due to the Taliban in 1990.

Read More: Taliban Evict Hazara Shiite Muslims From Villages, Rewarding Loyalists

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

From Semiconductor Supply Chains to Dirty Bombs: Summary of the September 2021 OODA Network Member Meeting

September 28, 2021

Islamic State Attacks in Eastern Afghanistan Challenge Taliban Rule

September 24, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2