Chief exec of cybersecurity Group-IB arrested on treason charge

Ilya Sachkov, co-founder of the prominent Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB was arrested on Tuesday at the company’s Moscow office. The company confirmed that the incident included a search of the property on the same day. Sachkov is allegedly under suspicion of state treason. One state news agency claimed that Sachkov was arrested due to allegations of transferring classified information to foreign agencies which employed the executive.

The agency stated that he has not admitted guilt in the situation yet. The case against him is so confidential that there are no further details regarding the arrest and speculations. Sachkov will remain in the custody of law enforcement for at least two months. Sachkov has previously met Russia’s President and was on the 2016 edition of Forbes under 30. Group-IB maintains that it has done nothing illegal and that Sachkov is innocent.

