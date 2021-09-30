Rohingya Civil-Rights Leader Mohib Ullah Killed in Bangladesh

Mohib Ullah, a leader of the Rohingya Muslim community, has been shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in a refugee camp in Bangladesh. His murder has prompted calls from rights advocates for an investigation into the attack. Ullah was 48 years old and among the most high-profile advocates for the Rohingya, a stateless Muslim minority that has been attacked in Myanmar. The attacks forced more than 740,000 members of the minority community to flee to Bangladesh. The United Nations has previously called for Myanmar army leaders to face genocide charges over the attacks on the group.

Members of the organization led by Ullah state that he was shot at 8:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday. According to reports, the gunmen arrived at Ullah’s office, where he had gone with several friends after evening prayers, and opened fire. The reason behind the attack remains unclear. Ullah was transported to a hospital operated by Doctors Without Borders, however, he was deceased upon arrival. Authorities in Bangladesh have not commented on the situation. Ullah served as the chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Civil Rights, an organization that often represents the community internationally. Ullah has spoken at the UN Human Rights Council and convened with leaders such as former US President Donald Trump.

