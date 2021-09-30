Global RiskNews Briefs

Fumio Kishida to Become Japan’s Next Prime Minister After Party Election Win

30 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Fumio Kishida, a former Japanese foreign minister who called for the country to advance its missile defenses was elected ruling party leader on Wednesday. This means that Mr. Kishida will likely become the nation’s next prime minister. The 64-year-old supports a strong US-Japan alliance and has expressed concern about China’s military expansion. Mr. Kishida also supports aggressive government spending to lift Japan out of economic hardship caused by Covid-19.

Mr. Kishida was tied with former foreign and defense minister Taro Kono, who initially enjoyed higher support among the Liber Democratic Party’s rank and file. The two competed in a runoff vote in which the LDP’s members of Parliament controlled the outcome, resulting in Mr. Kishida’s victory. Parliament will convene on Monday to select a new prime minister to succeed Yoshihide Suga, who announced his resignation in early September.

Read More: Fumio Kishida to Become Japan’s Next Prime Minister After Party Election Win

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of illegal campaign financing, receives 1-year sentence

September 30, 2021

Tunisia’s president appoints woman as prime minister in first for Arab world

September 29, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2