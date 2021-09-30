Fumio Kishida, a former Japanese foreign minister who called for the country to advance its missile defenses was elected ruling party leader on Wednesday. This means that Mr. Kishida will likely become the nation’s next prime minister. The 64-year-old supports a strong US-Japan alliance and has expressed concern about China’s military expansion. Mr. Kishida also supports aggressive government spending to lift Japan out of economic hardship caused by Covid-19.

Mr. Kishida was tied with former foreign and defense minister Taro Kono, who initially enjoyed higher support among the Liber Democratic Party’s rank and file. The two competed in a runoff vote in which the LDP’s members of Parliament controlled the outcome, resulting in Mr. Kishida’s victory. Parliament will convene on Monday to select a new prime minister to succeed Yoshihide Suga, who announced his resignation in early September.

Read More: Fumio Kishida to Become Japan’s Next Prime Minister After Party Election Win