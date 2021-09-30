Cyber-attack Floors British Payroll Firm

Giant Group, a British payroll company, has allegedly been struck by a sophisticated cyberattack that has shut down its entire network and left some contractors without pay. The company confirmed on September 24 that it had taken its network and fully integrated IT infrastructure offline after detecting suspicious activity. On September 27, the company released a statement regarding the attack, stating that they were the victims of a cyberattack on September 22 that forced it to take its systems offline. The company stated that they were working with a team of experts to conduct an investigation into the attack

The attack did not affect Giant Screening, and the organization confirmed that its precision portals and Giant Finance+ services were operating again. The attack did however prevent an unspecified number of employees from receiving their pay in a timely manner amid a panic-buying induced fuel shortage and a dearth of food caused by Brexit. The company has not clarified whether sensitive information was accessed during the attack.

