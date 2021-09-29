This dangerous mobile Trojan has stolen a fortune from over 10 million victims

23 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Zimperium zLabs has reported that a new malware Trojan targeting Android devices has achieved a victim count of over ten million across at least 70 different countries. The malware has been embedded in at least 200 malicious applications, many of which were able to circumvent protections offered by the Google Play Store. Researchers investigating the malware stated that the operators behind the malicious tool have established a stable cash flow of illicit funds by tricking victims into installing the Trojan on their Android devices.

The Trojan is believed to have been in operation since November 2020. Its latest campaign, GriftHorse, relies on victims being lured into handing over their phone numbers. The phone numbers are then used to subscribe them to premium SMS messaging services. The Android apps appear to be legitimate, ranging from utilities to dating software to puzzle games. The most popular infected app is a translator service that accounts for at least 500,000 downloads. After installing the apps, victims are bombarded with messages alerting them to a fake prize reward. Mobile users are asked to submit their phone numbers for verification services. They are then subscribed to these premium app services, some of which are higher than $35 a month.

