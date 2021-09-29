CyberNews Briefs

SolarWinds Attackers Hit Active Directory Servers with FoggyWeb Backdoor

29 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Microsoft has warned that the Nobelium APT is currently compromising single-sign-on services to install a post-exploitation backdoor. The backdoor maintains network persistence and steals data from victims. Nobelium, the threat actors behind the SolarWinds supply-chain attacks, are using a backdoor called FoggyWeb to conduct the attacks. The attacks target Active Directory Federation Services (AD FS) servers. AD FS enables single-sign-on across cloud-based apps in Microsoft environments through sharing digital identities and entitlements rights.

The campaign started as early as April, according to the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center, which published a blog post detailing the campaign on Monday. FoggyWeb achieves persistence and communicates with a command-and-control server to receive additional malicious components. FoggyWeb also exfiltrates the configuration database of the compromised servers, obtaining access to decrypted token signing certificates and token decryption certificates which can be used to break into cloud accounts.

Read More: SolarWinds Attackers Hit Active Directory Servers with FoggyWeb Backdoor

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

From Semi-conductor Supply Chains to Dirty Bombs: Summary of the September 2021 OODA Network Member Meeting

September 29, 2021

Power cuts hit homes in north-east China

September 29, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2