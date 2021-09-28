North Korea tests missile hours before South Korea launches new submarine

North Korea reportedly fired a projectile missile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula just hours before South Korea launched a new submarine, according to a statement from South Korean officials. The missile was fired early in the morning local time, and South Korea confirmed that the military is maintaining readiness for potential further launches. South Korea’s Defense Ministry spokesman stated that North Korea’s test was regrettable due to the current tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The US military’s Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii is consulting with allies and partners about the North Korean test, which does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory. The test highlights the destabilizing and dangerous impact of North Korea’s illicit weapons program. Pyongyang is supposedly barred from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons under international law, and previous tests have been met with sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council. This marks the third missile test on behalf of North Korea this month.