CyberNews Briefs

California Hospital Sued Over Data Breach

28 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Following a cyberattack that occurred between December 2, 2020, and April 8, 2021, an academic healthcare system in California is facing legal action. The cyberattack caused a data breach that potentially exposed sensitive information pertaining to half a million patients, employees, and students. The healthcare organization, UC San Diego Health, disclosed the incident in July through a public notice that claimed unauthorized access was detected on some employee email accounts.

The breach occurred after an employee clicked on bait pushed in a phishing attack that led the victim to a malicious site. Email accounts were shut down on April 8. The health system stated that the information exposed included Social Security numbers, laboratory results, medical diagnoses and conditions, medical record numbers, prescription information, usernames, passwords, financial account numbers, government identification numbers, and more. A cancer patient from El Cajon filed a lawsuit against UC San Diego Health last week due to the data breach. The patient is accusing the healthcare system of breach of contract, negligence, and violating California consumer privacy and medical confidentiality laws.

Read More: California Hospital Sued Over Data Breach

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China Releases Two U.S. Citizens Blocked From Leaving Since 2018

September 28, 2021

North Korea tests missile hours before South Korea launches new submarine

September 28, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2