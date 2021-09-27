CyberNews Briefs

Eftpos granted government accreditation as first private ID exchange operator

27 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Eftpos has become the first Australian non-government entity accredited to operate a digital identity exchange under the federal government’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework. Eftpos can now facilitate online transactions requiring a digital identity from Australians through its connectID program.  Eftpos sent the tool live in June as a subsidiary of the organization. The program is designed to act as a broker between identity service providers and merchants or government agencies that require identity verification such as proof of age, address, or bank account information.

Eftpos will work with the federal government and the banking industry’s Trusted Digital Identity Frameworks. The Australian government already has its own digital identity solution called myGovID, however, Eftpos stated that its solution may provide a smoother and faster onboarding experience for government services. ConnectID allegedly does not store any data pertaining to customers’ identities, therefore, boosting security as well. Eftpos applied for the accreditation in May and became the first to receive the honor.

Read More: Eftpos granted government accreditation as first private ID exchange operator

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Apple Patches 3 More Zero-Days Under Active Attack

September 27, 2021

US-Led Quad Launches New Cyber Group

September 27, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2